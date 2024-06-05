Colts WR Alec Pierce wants opportunity to showcase versatility

Alec Pierce is heading into his third NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts and wants the opportunity to showcase more of his versatility as a wide receiver.

“Definitely more versatility,” said Pierce on what he wants this season. “I want to be able to do more things, run more routes, get open on different types of routes.”

Oftentimes, a player can be put into a specific bucket based upon their skill set or how they’re utilized within the offense. For Pierce, he is labeled a vertical threat.

Last season, Pierce’s average depth of target was 15.7 yards, the seventh-most among receivers. On top of that, 30 percent of his targets came 20-plus yards downfield, which was the 14th-highest rate in 2023, according to PFF.

“For sure, I think there’s a lot more to my game, Pierce said. “I just want to have the chance to showcase that and I’m just working every day in practice to earn those reps and show what I can do.”

Pierce was a second-round pick by the Colts in 2022. During his first two seasons, he hasn’t quite gained the traction that he or the Colts were hoping for.

Although Pierce has averaged over 15 yards per catch in his career, he’s caught just 52 percent of his targets. Now, naturally, when targeted downfield frequently, a receiver isn’t going to be as efficient, however, the Colts needed more consistency and playmaking from him.

“I’d say they were definitely different than any type of football I’ve played before,” said Pierce about his first two seasons. “That rookie year, went through a lot of adversity with the team. Stuff I was kind of not used to going through.

“And then, last year was a big change having a new coach and stuff like that, but it was great to get some wins. I’ve just got to work on myself and be more consistent.”

After the Colts ranked 24th in explosive pass plays generated last season, GM Chris Ballard made it clear from the start of the offseason that adding more playmaking around Anthony Richardson was a must. This element will also help open up opportunities for other pass-catchers.

The Colts fulfilled that need by selecting Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the NFL draft, which immediately put in jeopardy Pierce’s role on the team as both the deep threat and as the boundary receiver opposite of Michael Pittman.

With 4.34 speed, Mitchell brings an excellent vertical presence in his own right to the offense, along with an ability as a route runner that will allow him to impact the game at each level of the field. Realistically, if Pierce isn’t able to leave his mark on the Colts’ offense in other ways, his role could be significantly reduced this season. As the old saying goes, ‘the more you can do, the better.’

“Just work every day,” said Pierce on working with Mitchell. “You know, learn from each other. Learn from the other receivers, and just try to become better players–all of us. High tides raise all ships. You’re going to get better from your competition and competitive spirit. That’s what you’ve got to work on.”

At the end of the day, these opportunities for Pierce, whether they come downfield or the coaching staff asks him to work other parts of the field, are going to have to be earned and done so consistently. That’s a process that’s already started during OTAs.

“I think it’s my job to go into camp and prove that,” said Pierce. So I’ve just got to let my work on the field speak for itself.

“I’ve got to show in practice and they’ve (the coaches) got to trust me and allow me to get those reps too.”

