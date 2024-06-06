Colts WR Alec Pierce had foot ‘stepped on;’ held out of minicamp for precautionary reasons

Indianapolis Colts’ third-year wide receiver Alec Pierce was held out of all three minicamp practices this week for precautionary reasons after having his foot “stepped on.”

“He had his foot stepped on last week,” said Shane Steichen after Thursday’s practice. “So again, just a precautionary reason holding him out.”

Pierce is entering a crucial offseason and training camp for him. While during his first two years he’s provided some big play ability, averaging over 16.0 yards per catch in 2023 specifically, the playmaking hasn’t been consistent enough.

“I’d say they were definitely different than any type of football I’ve played before,” said Pierce about his first two seasons. “That rookie year, went through a lot of adversity with the team. Stuff I was kind of not used to going through.

“And then, last year was a big change having a new coach and stuff like that, but it was great to get some wins. I’ve just got to work on myself and be more consistent.”

Now, with the addition of Adonai Mitchell, Pierce’s role as both the vertical presence in the Colts’ offense and as the starting boundary receiver opposite of Michael Pittman is in jeopardy.

One of Pierce’s goals this season is to showcase his versatility and earn more opportunities to run a greater variety of routes and to impact the game at different levels of the field.

As potentially the fourth wide receiver on the team, Pierce’s ability to show that he is more than just a downfield target will be an important factor when it comes to determining playing time. As the old saying goes, ‘the more you can do.’

“For sure, I think there’s a lot more to my game, Pierce said. “I just want to have the chance to showcase that, and I’m just working every day in practice to earn those reps and show what I can do.”

Without Pierce nor Pittman on the field for minicamp, from the sounds of it, Josh Downs was a go-to target in the passing game, while Mitchell continued to flash his playmaking potential.

