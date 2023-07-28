Colts workout former Eagles, Bucs QB Reid Sinnett

The Indianapolis Colts continue to evaluate the roster at every position. The team is bringing in competition at quarterback.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts plan to bring in former Eagles and Bucs quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Source: The #Colts are working out QB Reid Sinnett this morning. The 6-4, 225-pound Sinnett was on the #Dolphins’ practice squad last season and most recently played in the XFL. Previously, he spent time with the #Eagles and #Buccaneers as well. As I reported, Sinnett worked… pic.twitter.com/eueSCSOlcP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 27, 2023

Sinnett, who is 6’4″ and 225 pounds, spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and was with the Eagles in 2021. He also did two stints with the Dolphins in the last few years, including time on the practice squad last season, before playing in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire