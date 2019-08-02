Colts working out WR Brandon Marshall

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall didn’t play a game during a month-long stint with the Saints last season and the 35-year-old has only appeared in 11 games for the Giants and Seahawks over the last two seasons, so it’s not unreasonable to wonder if he’s reached the end of the line.

Marshall isn’t throwing in the towel on his playing days just yet. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the veteran is working out for the Colts on Friday.

T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers and second-round pick Parris Campbell are at the top of the receiver depth chart for the Colts. Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Roger Lewis and Marcus Johnson are some of the other names on hand and the ability to play special teams will likely factor into decisions about which of them will stick around into the regular season.

Marshall wouldn’t qualify on that front, which may make this a case of the Colts keeping tabs on players to call in the case of injuries to others but we’ll see how things play out.