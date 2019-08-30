Colts working out Taylor Heinicke

The Colts are looking for a backup for at least a couple of weeks, so they’re looking at guys who have been unemployed for a couple of hours.

According to Ed Miller of the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, the former Panthers quarterback is en route to Indianapolis for a workout.

Heinicke went into last year as the Panthers backup, based largely on his familiarity with offensive coordinator Norv Turner but he was passed by a couple of younger options this year.

The Colts have already dragged in Brock Osweiler, Matt Cassel, and Brandon Weeden, as they look for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett. Chad Kelly‘s suspended the first two weeks, so they need to add a passer soon.