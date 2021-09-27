Colts worked out WR Ventell Bryant, S Greg Stroman

The Indianapolis Colts worked out wide receiver Ventell Bryant and safety Greg Stroman on Monday, per the league’s transaction log.

Bryant, 25, just got done serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Temple product entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent signing with the Cincinnati Bengals through the preseason. He was waived during roster cuts. Bryant then signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season. He appeared in 12 games while playing mostly special teams. His one catch on the season was a 15-yard touchdown.

Stroman, 25, was a seventh-round pick with Washington in the 2018 NFL. Stroman appeared in 15 games during his rookie season recording 38 tackles, four passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

Stroman appeared in one game in 2019 before being waived/injured and spending the season on the injured reserve list. He appeared in four games in 2020 before another stint on the injured reserve list.

