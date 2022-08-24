Colts worked out trio of WRs

The Indianapolis Colts worked out a trio of wide receivers, according to the league’s transaction wire Tuesday.

The three included in the workout were Vyncint Smith, Chris Rowland and Tyshaun James.

The Colts are likely keeping an eye on the market and with the massive roster cuts right around the corner, the front office has a lot of decisions to make when it comes to trimming the group down to 53 players.

The wide receiver room, specifically, has a number of players vying for the final one or two spots in the room. Though it is currently being led by Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon, there are a few options the Colts might consider.

