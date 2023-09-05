Colts worked out six players, including 3 RBs

The Indianapolis Colts worked out six players, including three running backs, according to the league’s transaction wire Monday.

With Jonathan Taylor missing at least the first four games of the season and Zack Moss’ status up in the air for the regular-season opener, the Colts are doing their research on available running backs.

Along with the trio of backs, the Colts also held tryouts for three offensive linemen.

Here are the six players the Colts worked out Monday:

RB James Robinson

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

RB Jaret Patterson

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

G Brent Laing

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

G Lewis Kidd

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

OT Alex Pihlstrom

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire