Colts worked out RB Brian Hill

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for running back Brian Hill on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

A fifth-round pick with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Hill has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017), Falcons (2018-2020) and was on the offseason roster for the Tennessee Titans (2021).

The Colts reportedly had interest in Hill during the pre-draft process in 2017 but wound up drafting Marlon Mack in the fourth round instead. That turned out to be the right move in Chris Ballard’s first draft as general manager.

The Colts backfield is set for the most part. Jonathan Taylor is knocking on the door of stardom while Nyheim Hines continues to be an electric and versatile piece. Mack is still on the roster despite being a healthy scratch in Week 9. The Colts have no plans to move on from him. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Deon Jackson has earned a spot on the active roster.

