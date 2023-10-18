Colts worked out pair of WRs, veteran DT

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for two wide receivers and a veteran defensive tackle, according to the league’s transaction wire Tuesday.

Among the players who worked out for the Colts included wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Bryan Edwards along with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.

Considering the shoulder injury Alec Pierce is dealing with, it makes sense the Colts are seeing what is available on the market. They also signed Juwann Winfree to the active roster Tuesday so they may be preparing for Pierce to miss some time.

Working out Davidson likely coincides with the suspension that hit Grover Stewart for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Davidson, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Auburn by the Atlanta Falcons. He missed the 2022 season due to a knee injury and spent the offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. In 19 career games (one start), Davidson has 29 tackles (14 solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack and one interception.

