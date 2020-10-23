Colts worked out a pair of DBs

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for defensive backs Kevon Seymour and Will Sunderland, per the league’s transaction wire on Friday.

The Colts are always keeping an eye out for players on the market in case they need to make a move. They seemingly have some interest in the safety position as they have been in contact with veteran Tony Jefferson as well.

Seymour, 26, was a sixth-round pick with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He appeared in 15 games while making three starts during his rookie season. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2017 where he played in 16 games while making two starts. He spent 2018 on the injured reserve list and didn’t play in 2019.

Sunderland, 24, is a product of Troy. He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has experience playing safety and cornerback during his collegiate career at both Oklahoma and Troy.

The Colts are resting up and will prepare to return from the bye week with a Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

