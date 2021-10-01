Colts worked out P Brock Miller

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for punter Brock Miller on Thursday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Though a bit random, it doesn’t appear that the Colts are in need of making a move at punter. Rigoberto Sanchez has been playing well to open the season so it may just be that Chris Ballard is keeping an eye on the market.

A lefty punter, Miller has bounced around the league’s practice squads since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in 2014. He signed a futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers in January 2017 but was cut later that offseason in May.

He also spent some time on the New York Giants practice squad in December 2018 but was cut in January 2019. Miller, 30, signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 preseason.

He hasn’t played in a regular-season game yet so it’s most likely the Colts are just seeing what he has.

