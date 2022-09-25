Colts worked out LB Tae Davis, TE Jalen Wydermyer

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for free-agent linebacker Tae Davis and tight end Jalen Wydermyer on Friday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

This is likely the front office keeping an eye on potential practice squad additions rather than something to be alarmed about going into Week 3.

Davis entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018, spending time with the New York Giants (2018-2019), Cleveland Browns (2019-2020), Houston Texans (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022).

In 40 career games (five starts), Davis has recorded 52 tackles (40 solo), 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Wydermyer entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. He initially signed with the Buffalo Bills but also spent a short time with the New England Patriots.

