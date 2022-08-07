Colts worked out four LBs

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for four linebackers, per the league’s transaction wire Saturday.

The four linebackers included Aaron Hansford, Justin Hilliard, Dorian O’Daniel and Kadofi Wright.

The Colts showed interest in Hansford before the 2022 NFL draft. Hilliard spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants and is suspended for the first two games of the season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

O’Daniel was a third-round pick with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL draft. He has appeared in 58 games (one start) while spending the majority of his time on special teams.

Wright was an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo who signed with the Denver Broncos.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Gus Bradley sees Colts' pass rush coming along Colts' Andrew Ogletree moving up the depth chart? Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo building momentum in camp

List

6 takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire