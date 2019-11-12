Colts worked out four kickers Tuesday

When Adam Vinatieri missed five kicks in the first two weeks of the regular season, the Colts brought in six kickers for workouts before sticking with the veteran.

Two of those kickers were back in Indianapolis for another round of workouts on Tuesday. Vinatieri has missed three extra points and two field goals in the last three games. That led head coach Frank Reich to say that “everyone gets measured” when asked about Vinatieri’s job security after last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Elliot Fry and Greg Joseph are the two kickers who returned to Indianapolis this week. Multiple reports indicate that Mike Nugent and Nick Rose were the others who were in for a look.

There’s been no word of an imminent signing and Reich said on Sunday that the team hasn’t actively been discussing a change. The more Vinatieri misses, though, the harder it will be to keep expecting the next time out is going to have a different ending.