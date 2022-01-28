Colts worked out CB Isaac Yiadom

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Thursday, per the league’s transaction wire.

A former third-round pick with the Denver Broncos in 2018, Yiadom spent two seasons with the team that selected him with the No. 99 overall pick. He was then traded to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick just before the start of the 2020 season.

Yiadom started 10 games for the Giants in 2020 where he recorded a career-high five passes defended while playing 58% of the defensive snaps.

Yiadom was traded again to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2021 season. He appeared in 16 games while making one start with the Packers.

In 61 career games (20 starts), Yiadom has one interception, 12 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts sign TE Nikola Kalinic to futures contract Colts' Alan Williams, Dave Borgonzi targets for Matt Eberflus, Bears? Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as next HC

List