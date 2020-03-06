Colts won’t tender Marcus Johnson as a restricted free agent

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson started six games for the Colts last season, but he’s not in the team’s plans for the coming year.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not tender Johnson as a restricted free agent before the start of the new league year. That puts him on track for unrestricted free agency later this month.

Johnson had 17 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his eight overall appearances in 2019. He played five games for Indy in 2018, 10 games for the Eagles in 2017 and had 11 catches for 147 yards in those outings.

Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman are other Colts wideouts on track for free agency. T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell headline the list of players under contract for next season.

