Colts won’t make international trip in 2022

The NFL released the schedule of international games for the 2022 and the Indianapolis Colts won’t be among the teams playing in another country.

The Colts haven’t played in an international contest since they went to London in 2016, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars are Wembley Stadium, 30-27.

The Colts had a slim chance to play international anyway. The league announced the home teams for the games earlier in the offseason and the only away game on the schedule that matched was the Jaguars game.

However, the league announced the five games that will be played internationally in 2022.

The Colts are expected to have their schedule released next week, but we at least know they’ll be playing in the United States for the entire season.

