Colts will be without starting LT Anthony Castonzo, All-Pro LB Darius Leonard vs. Browns

The Browns have some injury issues to deal with for the Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but they are also catching a major break thanks to the Colts’ own injury woes.

Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Colts head coach Frank Reich officially ended hopes of either playing during his Friday press conference.

LeRaven Clark will start for Castonzo at left tackle. Anthony Walker figures to get most of Leonard’s reps as the quarterback of the Indianapolis defense.

These are critical losses for the 3-1 Colts. Don’t take my word for it, but let Colts beat writer Zac Keefer of The Athletic say it loud and clear,

News: Colts LT Anthony Castonzo officially ruled OUT for Sunday's game vs. Browns. Le'Raven Clark will start in his stead. Same with LB Darius Leonard. Colts will be without two of their very best players. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 9, 2020





