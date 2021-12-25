Colts to be without key players for Saturday night

As NFL teams continue to encounter issues with the spread of COVID during the stretch run, the latest team to encounter such an outbreak is the Indianapolis Colts. Just hours prior to their Saturday night showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, the team placed three players on the Reserve/COVID 19 list: Linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis, and wide receiver Zach Pascal.

Adam Schefter broke the news on social media:

And now, hours before their game against the Cardinals, the Colts have placed LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis and WR Zach Pascal on the Reserve/Covid19 list. They're out tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

These are critical absences for the Colts, as they look to take on a Cardinals offense led by Kyler Murray. Last week against the New England Patriots, both Willis and Leonard came up huge in the Colts’ win. Willis was one of the defenders who was key in stopping the Patriots running game, as he did on this play:

Then there was Leonard, showing up on plays like this attempted crack toss — a Patriots’ staple — on a 3rd and short situation:

Leonard also managed an interception, ending a New England scoring threat before halftime:

As for Pascal, on the season he has caught 36 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a featured target of Carson Wentz in the downfield passing game, particularly off of play-action, and he delivered one of the few big plays in the passing game from the Colts last week:

With the Tennessee Titans winning on Thursday night, the Colts need a win of their own to keep pace in the AFC South. They’ll need to top the Cardinals without two of their key defensive players.