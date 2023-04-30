Colts Wire gives grade for Josh Downs pick

Former North Carolina Tar Heels standout wide receiver Josh Downs had to wait a little longer than he wanted to before he was selected. But when the time came, Downs heard his name in the third round at No. 79 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

After drafting Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, the Colts gave the quarterback a new weapon in Downs. The hope is that the duo can be paired together for years to come as they look to rebuild the franchise.

But how did analysts feel about the pick? Our friends over at Colts Wire gave their grade for the Downs pick and whether or not they liked it. Here is what Colts Wire had to say:

Overall, this was a very nice pick at a spot where the Colts needed to add a starting-caliber player. Downs can provide the shifty, underneath targets necessary on third downs, but he also has shown the ability to win downfield. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he’s the starting slot receiver in Week 1. Grade: B+

Downs joins a receiver core in Indianapolis that includes Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce and are coached by former NFL star Reggie Wayne.

Let’s hope the pick works out for the Colts and Downs is a staple in that offense for years to come.

