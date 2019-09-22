Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton out

The Falcons are beginning to show a little fight, and the Colts are going to have to hang onto their lead without their top receiver.

The Colts announced that wideout T.Y. Hilton is out the rest of the game with a quad injury.

Hilton had eight catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and his absence will complicate things for a Colts team which has had its share of adversity already this season.

As soon as he caught the scoring pass, he motioned to the sideline and walked straight to the locker room.

The Falcons cut their lead to 20-10 with a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Austin Hooper.