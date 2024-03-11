Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman agree to 3-year extension

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (C) totaled a career-best 109 catches last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

March 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts and Michael Pittman Jr. agreed to a three-year contract extension, the wide receiver confirmed Monday on X.

Sources told Bleacher Report, the Indianapolis Star and NFL Network earlier Monday that Pittman and the Colts agreed to the deal, which is worth up to $71.5 million and includes $46 million guaranteed.

Pittman then quote tweeted the news from Bleacher Report and wrote "Staying home" on the post.

Pittman, 26, totaled a career-high 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season. The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft logged 336 catches for 3,662 yards and 15 scores over his first four seasons with the Colts.

The Colts placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman last week, giving them more time to negotiate a long-term deal.