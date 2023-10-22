Colts to wear ‘Indiana Nights’ uniform vs. Browns

The Indianapolis Colts will be unveiling an alternate set of uniforms dubbed “Indiana Nights” when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was made known before the start of the season that the Colts would be debuting this set of alternate uniforms, which features a black helmet, a double-white stripe on the shoulder and a blue heather material.

Colts will wear ‘Indiana Nights’ alternate uniforms Sunday vs Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/BXKj1GIqDY — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 17, 2023

In the weekly media guide release, the Colts gave this tagline for the uniform debut:

Decades of tradition meets a new, bolder look inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night skies. Designed to honor our home state and the resiliency that drives us every day. These are our “Indiana Nights.”

While keeping the classic numbers, the addition of the black trim and helmets is a new concept for the Colts. Meanwhile, the Indiana “C” logo with the state outlined inside the letter will be on the left shoulder of every uniform, which should not be confused with the Captain’s “C.”

The Colts and Browns are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire