Colts get Washington WR Rome Odunze in Danny Kelly’s final 2024 mock draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft almost here, we will be reviewing and breaking down the first-round predictions for the Indianapolis Colts in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

Mock draft: Danny Kelly – The Ringer

Pick at 9th overall: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Trade Details: The Colts send the Bears the no. 15 pick and the no. 46 pick to move up to no. 9.

What Kelly had to say: “The Colts make an aggressive move here to give their young franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson a big-time playmaker in Odunze. The Washington star drops into an Indianapolis skill group that already includes receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs and running back Jonathan Taylor, giving Richardson an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the supporting cast around him.”

Colts Wire’s breakdown: This is a very deep wide receiver class overall, but don’t be mistaken; there is a dropoff in talent after the top three receivers in this class, one of which is Odunze, are off the board. He can be a go-to option, and he can win at all levels of the field and do so in a variety of ways. A receiver of Odunze’s caliber has gravity, creating opportunities for others.

Positional need: The Colts’ need for a receiver is two-fold. Priority No. 1 is that they need to add more playmaking around Anthony Richardson. While Michael Pittman and Josh Downs certainly provide a strong foundation at the position, both players averaged fewer than 12.0 yards per catch last season. On top of that, the overall depth of this unit could be improved as well in an effort to raise the floor. Right now, behind Pittman and Downs are several question marks.

Player Info

Height: 6-3

Weight: 212

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

Vertical leap: 39″

Broad jump: 10-04

Three-cone: 6.88 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.03 seconds

Bench press: N/A

RAS: 9.92

Pre-draft visit: No

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board ranking: 6th

Draft profile from Daniel Jeremiah: “Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.”

