Colts want to re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox

One of the biggest needs this offseason for the Indianapolis Colts comes at the tight end position and as Mo Alie-Cox watches his contract expire, the team has made it clear they want him to return.

With the potential retirement of Jack Doyle looming, the Colts may have an even bigger hole at the position in 2022. Alie-Cox is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, but general manager Chris Ballard said in his year-end press conference that the team wants him back.

“Tight end needs work. Depending on what Jack does,” Ballard said. “Mo Alie-Cox is a free agent. We like Mo. We’d like to get Mo back.”

Alie-Cox has gone from a former basketball project to a serious contributor at the tight end position. Doyle has been the starter for over half of a decade but Alie-Cox has seen his role grow immensely over the last two or three seasons.

There is still plenty of room for growth in his game, especially as a receiver. He must continue fine-tuning his nuance in route-running while making improvements of consistency at the catch point, especially in the red zone.

However, Alie-Cox has proven to be an extreme asset in the run game as a blocker. His technique has improved while he seems to understand that having the biggest hands in the league (literally) can be used to his advantage.

Despite a career-high 45 targets in 2021, Alie-Cox failed to meet his numbers from the 2020 season. Even so, he posted 24 receptions for 316 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His catch percentage dipped from 79.5% to 53.3% in 2021.

The Colts have a massive need at tight end this offseason and even if they do re-sign Alie-Cox, they should be active in the market to bring in another body.

