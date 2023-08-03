Colts want to see growth in preseason
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen discusses what he wants to see from the offense this preseason.
While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde regather to react to the news that the Big Ten is meeting to discuss a plan for realignment with their eyes on Pac-12 teams.
Once again, Green Bay's veteran star RB is being disrespected in early ADP. Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens sets the record straight.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Eduardo Rodriguez declined to join the first-place Dodgers in favor of staying with the struggling Tigers.
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski called the comments "insane."
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
As a fan, you feel for Thomas. As a bettor, this is another spot to fade the seasoned pro.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
Clemson is the media’s preseason pick to win the ACC, but the margin is thinning.
South Africa is the other team to advance from Group G after a surprising win over Italy.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
Matt Harmon analyzes the potential fantasy ripple effect the top three QBs off the board in the NFL Draft could have on their offenses.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.