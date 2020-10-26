Colts want Kemoko Turay to practice a few weeks before return

While there was some hope that Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay would be making his return from the PUP list this week, we may need to pump the breaks on that.

At least for the Week 8 matchup against the Detriot Lions, Turay is unlikely to suit up despite being eligible to return from the PUP list. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that the team wants Turay to practice for a few weeks before getting on the game field.

That means he’s unlikely to play in Week 8 and could very well miss the Week 9 game against the Ravens as well.

There's a chance the Colts will get talented DE Kemoko Turay back to practice this week (probably a good one) but he won't play Sunday in Detroit, or likely next week vs. Baltimore. Reich said the team wants him to practice for a few weeks before they feel he's ready to go. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2020





The Colts pass rush has been doing fine with Turay healing from his dislocated ankle in 2019. Their 22.1% pressure rate is good for 13th in the NFL.

The addition of Turay will give something the Colts front seven doesn’t currently have: a speed rusher with flexibility from the edge. Justin Houston, Denico Autry and Al-Quadin Muhammad have been solid, but Turay brings an element of speed that the edge doesn’t have.

The hope is that Turay will return sooner rather than later, but it may be a few weeks before he’s back on the field.