Colts waive WR Mike Strachan

The Indianapolis Colts are waiving wide receiver Mike Strachan ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Though Strachan had a solid showing at training camp, and the season-ending injury to Ashton Dulin opened up a roster spot, the third-year wideout appeared in just one preseason game. He recorded one reception for 18 yards but was held out of the final two games due to a groin injury.

Strachan is still a candidate to join the practice squad, but there’s also a chance he may have played his final season with the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire