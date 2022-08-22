Colts waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, the team announced Monday.

As the roster must be trimmed down to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, the Colts still have two more cuts to make.

Montgomery was a late addition to the roster during training camp, but it was unlikely he was going to make the 53-man roster. Four spots are already locked in at that spot, and young wideouts Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon seem to have a strong chance to be the final two players in that room.

Patton was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas State who signed with the Colts during the offseason.

