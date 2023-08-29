Colts waive WR D.J. Montgomery

The Indianapolis Colts waived WR D.J. Montgomery ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Despite signing with the Colts the day prior to the second preseason game, Montgomery did his best to make the most of his work with the third-team offense. He led all Colts receivers with five receptions and 75 receiving yards despite joining the team so late.

Montgomery is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers so that will be something to watch for Wednesday when the waiver period is concluded.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

