Colts waive UDFA LB Anthony Butler

The Indianapolis Colts waived undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Anthony Butler, the team announced Tuesday.

Butler was one of the five undrafted rookies the Colts signed following the 2021 NFL draft out of Liberty. Now, the Colts only have four undrafted rookie free agents with a chance to extend the streak to 23 years.

It was going to be tough for Butler to make the roster even as a SAM backer, which is currently the biggest need in the linebacker room behind Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

The four remaining undrafted rookie free agents for the Colts are running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns.

