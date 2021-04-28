The Colts will be adding draft picks and rookie free agents to the roster in the coming days and they cleared out some new space for new arrivals on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker. None of the three players saw game action with the team in 2020 or any other season.

Nkansah spent last season on the Texans practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal with the Colts in January. He saw his only regular season action with the Seahawks in 2018.

Rehkow signed to the practice squad last December and did time in both the AAF and XFL. Tucker spent time with the Eagles and Lions before signing a reserve/future deal with the Colts.

Colts waive three players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk