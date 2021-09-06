Colts waive TE Jordan Thomas with injury settlement

The Indianapolis Colts waived tight end Jordan Thomas with an injury settlement, per the league’s transaction wire on Monday.

Thomas was a part of the massive roster cuts as the team got down to 53 players by the Aug. 31 deadline. He wasn’t a typical waived player, though, as he was waived-injured. It isn’t clear what type of injury Thomas was dealing with.

The Colts currently have three tight ends on the active roster in Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and fourth-round pick Kylen Granson. On the practice squad, the Colts have Farrod Green and Tyler Davis, who was signed late last week.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related