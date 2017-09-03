Colts waive Stephen Morris

The Colts had four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, but they dropped that number to three on Sunday.

Stephen Morris is the odd man out. The team announced that Morris was one of five players they waived to make room for five they claimed earlier in the day.

Morris was 38-of-56 for 399 yards and a touchdown in four preseason outings and appeared set to serve as Scott Tolzien‘s backup until Andrew Luck was back in the lineup until the Colts traded for Jacoby Brissett on Saturday.

The Colts confirmed that center Brian Schwenke was also among the one-day members of the 53-man roster in Indy. Safety Ronald Martin, who was acquired in a late summer trade with the Jets, joined tackle Zach Banner and tight end Brandon Williams on the discard pile.