The Colts have made three roster cuts on Monday morning.

Indianapolis announced that defensive tackle Joey Ivie, linebacker Skai Moore, and tight end Andrew Vollert have all been waived.

The moves bring the Colts’ roster down to 82 players. Teams must be down to 80 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Ivie has been with the Colts since the end of July after previously spending time with the Browns, Titans, Chiefs, Seahawks, Falcons, and Cowboys. He’s appeared in eight games since Dallas selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

Moore has been with Indianapolis since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s appeared in 10 career games.

Vollert was on Indianapolis’ practice squad during the 2020 season. He has been with the Panthers, Chargers, Bengals, and Cardinals since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Colts waive Skai Moore, Joey Ivie, and Andrew Vollert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk