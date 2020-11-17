Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that the team would activate edge rusher Kemoko Turay from the physically unable to perform list this week and the move became official on Tuesday.

The Colts announced the move and also announced that defensive tackle Sheldon Day has been placed on waivers.

Day signed with the Colts as a free agent in March of this year. He opened the season on injured reserve and played his first game in Week 6. Day appeared on 62 defensive snaps over four games and recorded a pair of tackles.

Day was a regular with the 49ers for the last two seasons and could land with a team looking to build out their depth on the waiver wire.

Colts waive Sheldon Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk