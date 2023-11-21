Colts waive Shaquille Leonard

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard is no longer a member of the Colts.

The Colts waived Leonard on Tuesday. Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a message thanking Leonard for his work with the Colts and Leonard posted his own farewell message to Indianapolis on social media.

"Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms," Leonard wrote. "These past six years has been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and bad time y’all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory. I’m thankful to play for such an amazing fan base. I love you guys and wish the Colts nothing but the best. Maniac out."

Leonard was a 2018 second-round pick and he won defensive rookie of the year while being named a first-team All-Pro. He would be named to the team twice more in the next three seasons, but back injuries limited him to three games last year and he has seen a sharp cut to his playing time over the course of this season.

Leonard is owed over $6 million for the remainder of this season and is under contract through 2026. Any team claiming him would inherit that contract, but he will be free to sign a new deal with any team as a free agent if he goes unclaimed.