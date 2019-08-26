Colts waive safety Matthias Farley

At this point, if you hear the phrase “Colts transaction,” it’s natural to clench.

But this one is just the addition of a couple of safeties.

The team announced the signing of safeties Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman. They also waived safety Matthias Farley, and had another roster spot because some other guy decided to not play football anymore.

Abernathy, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee, was in camp with the Buccaneers and Vikings this offseason. Thieneman, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, was in camp with the Giants earlier this year.

Farley has actually played in the league, starting 16 games over the last three seasons for the Colts. He finished last year on injured reserve, but made 37 appearances for them.

No one has heard from the other guy.