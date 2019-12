The Colts waived tight end Ross Travis on Friday, the team announced.

Travis appeared in three games, with one start, for the Colts in 2019.

He made four catches for 51 yards.

Travis played four games for Indianapolis in 2017 and spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.

During his time with Chiefs and Colts, Travis has played 24 career games, with seven starts, and has 14 receptions for 142 yards.