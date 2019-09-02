Colts waive Rolan Milligan to get Brian Hoyer on the roster

The Colts needed to make room for the addition of veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. They did by waiving safety Rolan Milligan.

Milligan spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad last season. He also was on the Lions’ practice squad in 2018.

In 2017, Milligan spent time on the Lions’ active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He participated in the Cowboys’ 2016 offseason program and training camp before being waived in mid-August.

Milligan originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

The Colts also announced four additions to the practice squad: Defensive end Jamal Davis, running back Quinton Flowers, defensive tackle Brian Price and wide receiver Chad Williams.