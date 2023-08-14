Colts waive RB Zavier Scott with injury settlement

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts waived running back Zavier Scott with an injury settlement, the team announced Monday.

Scott, an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Maine, reportedly tore his meniscus.

Because he was waived with an injury settlement, Scott doesn’t have to go on the injured reserve list, which would force him to miss the entire season. So, he can re-sign with the team when he’s healthy enough.

Scott was an intriguing player throughout training camp considering his positional versatility between running back and wide receiver. We’ll see if he winds up back on the roster whenever he’s healthy again, but now his focus will be on getting his meniscus fixed.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire