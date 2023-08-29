Colts waive RB Jason Huntley, LB Liam Anderson

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts waived running back Jason Huntley and linebacker Liam Anderson ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Huntley joined the Colts backfield during training camp after Zack Moss went down with a broken arm. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in three preseason games.

Anderson joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Holy Cross. The team hopes to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

