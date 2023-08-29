Colts waive RB Jason Huntley, LB Liam Anderson

The Indianapolis Colts waived running back Jason Huntley and linebacker Liam Anderson ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Huntley joined the Colts backfield during training camp after Zack Moss went down with a broken arm. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in three preseason games.

Anderson joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Holy Cross. The team hopes to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Colts are waiving running back Jason Huntley. Could be back on the practice squad, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 29, 2023

The Colts are waiving linebacker Liam Anderson, with plans to bring him back to the practice squad, per source, if he clears waivers. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 29, 2023

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire