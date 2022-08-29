Colts waive QB Jack Coan

The Indianapolis Colts are waiving quarterback Jack Coan to begin their roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get the roster down to 53 players.

Coan, an undrafted rookie free agent, joined the Colts this offseason from Notre Dame. He worked the entire offseason, training camp and preseason as the fourth quarterback behind Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger.

The news was first reported by Ari Meirov and confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The #Colts have informed QB Jack Coan that he's being released, per source. Undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame was 10/19 for 91 yards and 1 TD in the preseason. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022

The Colts are waiving former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, a source confirms. @MySportsUpdate was on that one first. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 29, 2022

Throughout the three preseason games, Coan completed 10-of-19 pass attempts (52.6%) for 91 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 83.4 passer rating.

It remains to be seen if Coan winds up on the practice squad after the waivers go through, and it likely comes down to the decision surrounding the aforementioned Ehlinger.

