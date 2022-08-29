Colts waive QB Jack Coan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Coan
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Foles
    Nick Foles
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts are waiving quarterback Jack Coan to begin their roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get the roster down to 53 players.

Coan, an undrafted rookie free agent, joined the Colts this offseason from Notre Dame. He worked the entire offseason, training camp and preseason as the fourth quarterback behind Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger.

The news was first reported by Ari Meirov and confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Throughout the three preseason games, Coan completed 10-of-19 pass attempts (52.6%) for 91 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 83.4 passer rating.

It remains to be seen if Coan winds up on the practice squad after the waivers go through, and it likely comes down to the decision surrounding the aforementioned Ehlinger.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

No decision yet on potential PUP list for Shaquille Leonard

Colts' Jonathan Taylor ranked No. 5 on NFL's top 100 list

Colts' Shaquille Leonard ranked No. 18 on NFL's top 100 list

List

Colts' final 53-man roster, practice squad projection

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories