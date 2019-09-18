Colts waive QB Chad Kelly after he returns from NFL suspension

Chad Kelly was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL personal conduct policy.

He was allowed to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, where he was essentially the third quarterback on the depth chart.

On Wednesday, the Colts waived Kelly.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017, Kelly spent the 2017 and ‘18 seasons with Denver, appearing in one game last season and playing one snap. He was signed by Indianapolis in May.

Brian Hoyer, whom the Colts signed after Andrew Luck’s suspension, is Jacoby Brissett’s backup.

The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday. (AP)

Kelly’s suspension stemmed from an incident last October; he was arrested by police in Englewood, Colo. and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing for entering a home uninvited.

He allegedly entered the home around 1:15 a.m., after attending then-teammate Von Miller’s nearby Halloween party. Kelly entered the home and sat down on the couch, where a woman was holding her young child; he was “mumbling incoherently.”

The male homeowner whacked Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube and kicked him out of the house.

Kelly, the Mr. Irrelevant of the ‘17 draft and nephew to Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was chosen so low not just because of on-field inconsistency, but also off-field red flags: He was suspended and then dismissed from his first high school team, and he was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the team. Several months after that, he was at a Buffalo nightclub when Kelly punched a bouncer in the face when the friend he was with was kicked out of the club; Kelly also threatened to “get my AK-47 and spray this place” according to a police report. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in that case.

Kelly was also in the headlines in 2016 while playing at Ole Miss. During the team’s bye week, he’d attended the game of his younger brother, and ran out of the stands and onto the field when a late hit on his brother, the team’s quarterback, led to a scuffle between both sides.

