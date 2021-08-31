Colts waive OT Will Holden

The Indianapolis Colts waived offensive tackle Will Holden ahead of the roster-cut deadline on Tuesday, per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Colts have waived OT Will Holden, per source. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 31, 2021

Holden signed with the Colts back in December off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and spent the offseason, training camp and preseason battling for the backup left tackle role. However, it seems the team is officially going with Julién Davenport with Holden waived and Sam Tevi on the injured reserve list.

The Colts will have to lean on Davenport until starter Eric Fisher returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. After that, he will resume his rehab work from a torn Achilles.

There is a chance the Colts look to bring Holden back to the practice squad when the initial 53-man roster is set, especially given their lack of depth at the offensive tackle spot.

This may also give rookie seventh-round pick Will Fries a better chance to win a roster spot given his versatility on the offensive line.

If Holden clears waivers, he will be free to join any team as a free agent.

