The Colts announced they waived center/guard Sam Jones on Wednesday.

Jones originally signed with the Colts on Dec. 30, joining the team’s practice squad. He signed a futures contract after the season.

Jones participated in the Cardinals’ 2020 offseason program and training camp.

Jones spent the entire 2019 season on the Cardinals’ practice squad. As a rookie in 2018, he played in five games with the Broncos.

Jones entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Broncos in 2018.

Colts waive offensive lineman Sam Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk