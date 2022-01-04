The Colts activated Malik Jefferson from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, but the linebacker’s return to the active roster was a short one.

The team announced that they have waived Jefferson on Tuesday.

Jefferson spent most of the season on the Colts’ practice squad, but he was signed to the active roster in mid-December and played nine snaps on special teams in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cardinals. He went on the COVID reserve list a couple of days later.

Jefferson played 34 games for the Bengals, Browns, and Chargers over the previous three seasons. Most of his playing time came on special teams in those stops and he has been credited with 16 career tackles.

Colts waive Malik Jefferson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk