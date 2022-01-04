Colts waive LB Malik Jefferson

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts waived linebacker Malik Jefferson, the team announced Tuesday.

Jefferson was activated from the COVID-19 list on Monday but the Colts have decided to waive him. Given that he’s been on the practice squad for the majority of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Colts re-signed him there if he clears waivers.

Jefferson was called up from the practice squad on Dec. 15 but didn’t play a snap.

