Colts waive LB Isaiah Kaufusi

The Indianapolis Colts waived undrafted rookie free agent Isaiah Kaufusi ahead of the roster cuts, first reported by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Colts have waived linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, per source — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 30, 2021

As the Colts try to get the roster down to 53 players, Kaufusi was expected to be among those waived. The BYU product did show promise during his first preseason in the league so there is a very strong chance he winds up on the practice squad when the Colts begin making those decisions.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

